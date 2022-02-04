Williamsport, Pa. -- A new Bachelor of Architecture offering at Pennsylvania College of Technology may make it easier to gain professional credentials and experience in the field.

The degree is set to begin accepting students in Fall 2023 (and possibly sooner).

The new major adds a fifth year to the current bachelor’s framework, effectively providing students with a steppingstone to career advancement that doesn’t involve postgraduate study.

Students can receive accreditation from the National Architectural Accrediting Board. Gaining approval was a multiyear undertaking and a long-held objective of the institution’s architecture faculty and required sign off from the Penn College Board of Directors.

"We get a few graduates each year who pursue an accredited Master of Architecture degree, and those students are typically spending two and a half to three years to get that accredited degree elsewhere. Now, it'll just be one additional year here,” said Geoffrey M. Campbell, assistant professor and department head, one of whom presented the proposal to the board. “They won’t get a master's degree, but it will be an NAAB-accredited degree, and in terms of the impact it has on your ability to become a registered architect, there's really no difference.”

“They're both considered a ‘first professional degree,’” Lester said of the bachelor’s and master’s credentials. “So in the eyes of the accreditors and the eyes of the industry, they are relatively equivalent. To have our students do two to three years of extra education – more tuition, more student loans, etc. – just seemed excessive.”

A clearer and shorter path to licensure is seen as a prime selling point to prospective students and their families, as only licensed architects (and engineers, in some cases) can sign architectural drawings.

“The salary is typically better for a registered architect; the ability to advance in the hierarchy of the firm will be stronger; and they will have a heightened ability to start their own business as an architect,” Campbell explained. “You can do some residential work as a designer for single- or two-family homes without being registered, but that's about it. Beyond that, you need either an engineer's or an architect's stamp.”

All commercial work has to be “sealed,” Lester emphasized, so graduates are limited if they are not licensed.

“Pennsylvania is among the states that allows you to become licensed without a NAAB-accredited degree, but it’s a longer process, a much more complex process,” she said. “The documentation is more challenging, and if our students want to move somewhere later on, it could really inhibit them.”

The idea of an accredited Penn College program was floated in the past, but never with success before. Changes in administration may explain why.

“Ellyn was very instrumental in getting all of this to happen,” Campbell said, noting that the assistant dean – who holds a master’s in architecture from the University of Kansas and has been through accreditations as both a student and employee – met with faculty even before her official starting date at Penn College.

“We talked about certain issues that we had, and she came to the conclusion that, if we were to get this accreditation, it would solve a lot of them,” he explained. “So she started talking with the administration, promoting the idea that we should be NAAB-accredited. It wouldn't have happened had she not taken that on.”

“It's really about positioning,” the assistant dean said. “There are seven other accredited programs in Pennsylvania, some bachelor's and some master's, and some relatively close. But we're different; we’re not trying to compete with anyone. We’re building on the strengths of what we have.”

Key to the strength of that foundation is a curricular pivot approved in 2009: an architecture and sustainable design degree that honed students’ design skills toward environmental concerns.

“That is a really strong pairing, and we got there very early compared to a lot of other programs,” Lester said. “Our faculty is very knowledgeable about sustainability issues and sustainability in the building process. I love this program because it’s very focused on the technical … not to the detriment of design, but enhancing design, and really taking design from the realm of the purely aesthetic. They really have a good strong foundation in the reality of architecture.”

The accreditation process will take about six years to complete, with multiple site visits by NAAB personnel at various points throughout the five-year curriculum. Should accreditation be granted at the conclusion of that process, as expected, it would be retroactive to the new major’s first graduating class.

Members of the college’s Architectural Technology Advisory Committee – industry professionals who offer advice on curriculum and equipment, as well as sharing business connections and internship opportunities – influenced the curricular change.

“They asked a lot of really good questions about ‘Why now?’ and ‘What’s the purpose?’ and ‘Where do you see this going so it is not like every program out there?’” Lester said of the group’s Fall 2021 review of the proposed new degree. “It was very impressive.”

Among those committee members is Anthony H. Visco Jr., owner of Anthony H. Visco Jr., Architects, who earned an associate degree in architectural technology from Williamsport Area Community College (a Penn College predecessor) and a bachelor’s from Kansas State University.

“I am excited to hear that Pennsylvania College of Technology is creating the new Bachelor of Architecture program, which provides graduates a clear path to architectural registration,” he said. “Penn College already provides a wide variety of architectural-related specialties, and adding the Bachelor of Architecture offers students a viable alternative to attending a large university.”



