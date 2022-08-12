Williamsport, Pa. — The Mid-Atlantic Air Museum has created a scholarship to honor the late Brenda E. Saylor, a 1996 graduate of Pennsylvania College of Technology. She passed away in May.

Saylor earned an Associate of Applied Science in aviation technology degree with an Aviation Maintenance Technician certification from the Federal Aviation Administration at the age of 46. She became a licensed pilot in 1991 and owned a 1940 Boeing Stearman biplane—a World War II primary training aircraft—for 29 years.

After graduation, Saylor, originally of New Park, York County, became a volunteer at the Reading-based Mid-Atlantic Air Museum, where she would gain valuable experience.

In 1998, the museum hired her to become its principal aircraft mechanic and restoration specialist, a position she held until her death earlier this year.

Because of her enthusiasm and service, the museum wanted to create a long-lasting tribute to Saylor and contacted Penn College about making a scholarship in her honor.

“I first met Brenda when she came to become a volunteer at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum in April 1997, a fresh graduate from Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport as an aircraft mechanic,” museum president Russell A. Strine said. “In the first few days, I realized that there was something special about Brenda, and soon I invited her to become the museum’s principal aircraft mechanic.”

“We are grateful to Russell Strine and the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum for their thoughtful support, and we are pleased to award this scholarship to students as a special way to honor Brenda’s memory on our campus,” commented Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations/chief philanthropy officer.

Preference for the Brenda E. Saylor AMT Memorial Scholarship will be given to incoming female students who have a home residence in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon or York counties – with first preference to students from York and Berks counties – and who are enrolled in the aviation maintenance technology Bachelor of Science program. A male student may be awarded the scholarship if there are no eligible female students in a given year.

The scholarship is renewable for students who maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher.

