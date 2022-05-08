State College, Pa. -- The famous Nittany Lion shrine is fenced off and closed, just as graduates are flocking the campus for photo opportunities.

According to a statement released by the Pennsylvania State University, "overnight, vandals broke an ear and splashed red paint on the Nittany Lion Shrine. The site is being fenced off and police are investigating. It will not be available for commencement photos."

The release continued, saying, "these are profoundly disturbing acts, at a time when many families are taking photos and celebrating the educational accomplishments of their graduates."

According to authorities, vandals targed the shrine, Old Main, and the Hintz Family Alumni Center with spray paint and threatening and disbturbing phrases.

Multiple news outlets reported that "TIME IS UP" was painted in large red letters. In blue paint, "DEATH BY COP," "DEATH BY HAZING," "DEATH BY SUICIDE," and DEATH BY PSU CULTURE" was scrawled on the building.

More red letters marked the Hintz Family Alumni Center, with "FTG" spray painted. Photos of the graffiti were posted on Onward State.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact University Police at 814-863-1111 or submit a tip online at https://www.police.psu.edu/report-crime .

