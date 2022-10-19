Williamsport, Pa. — After a decade at the school, Tanae A. Traister has been named assistant dean of nursing and health sciences at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

She replaces Valerie A. Myers, who now serves as dean of nursing and health sciences.

“We are excited to have Tanae as part of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences leadership team,” Myers said. “She brings a strong work ethic, innovative problem-solving skills and a dedication to student success to the role of assistant dean. I have no doubt that she will work tirelessly with our faculty and staff to ensure our students are prepared to become accomplished, innovative health care professionals who embrace diversity.”

Traister was most recently the college’s director of nursing, associate degrees. Employed by Penn College since 2012, she has served the nursing program as clinical director and interim clinical director, as a full-time member of the nursing faculty, and as an adjunct clinical instructor.

She has also served as a substitute school nurse for the Line Mountain School District in Trevorton and as a staff nurse for Geisinger Medical Center, where she received Employee of the Month and Service Excellence Award honors. Traister has been a registered nurse since 2007.

She completed a doctorate in nursing from Wilkes University in 2022. Her dissertation topic was “Virtual Reality Simulation’s Influence on Nursing Students’ Anxiety and Communication Skills With Anxious Patients.” Traister holds a Master of Science in nursing education/faculty role from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Penn State.

To learn more about the academic majors offered by Penn College’s School of Nursing & Health Sciences, call 570-327-4519 or visit www.pct.edu/nhs.

