Hammondsport, N.Y. -- Glenn H. Curtiss Museum officials announced on Friday that their new Art at War Exhibit will open to the public on Saturday, June 12, and will remain open through the fall of 2021.

The exhibit focuses on aviation insignias from around the world that have been collected over 60 years, with some of the collection's items dating back over 100 years.

The Art of War: Squadron Insignia from the Curtiss Collection Exhibit started as part of a relatively simple, yet tedious effort to catalog the museum's collection. While working, some forgotten archival boxes containing a series of canvas rolls were rediscovered. As curators carefully unrolled each canvas, several images started to peek out for the first time in decades: a parrot, a hound, a duck with an umbrella, an alligator, a ladybug; it was only then that museum staff realized the scale of their aircraft fabric art collection.

While they had a tremendous collection, they lacked information about each item. In early 2020, the Curtiss museum reached out to the National Naval Aviation Museum to begin a deep dive into aircraft insignia history. The pieces discovered in the collection were indeed authentic vintage aircraft insignia, mostly from the golden age of early naval aviation when open-cockpit biplanes launched from the decks of the earliest aircraft carriers, U.S. Navy forward bases, and even some battleships.

Many of the insignias can be directly traced to Navy units from the 1920s to as late as 1940. Boeing, Vought, Martin, and of course Curtiss are all represented in the collection. Some of the insignias collected to ships are equally fascinating: the USS Lexington, USS Saratoga, USS Ranger, and, oddly, the USS Arizona.

There are six images representing French squadrons from World War I, roughly dating from 1914 – 1918. All but one are in fantastic condition for their age. Squadron numbers and iconic early manufacturers include Salmson, SPAD, Farman, Breguet, Fokker, and Nieuport.

“In total, our collection of original aviation insignia has grown to nineteen unique pieces (with a few duplicates), each a window into the past,” explained Benjamin Johnson, Executive Director of the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum. “As an unrepentant aviation history ‘nerd’ since childhood, I am genuinely astonished by what we found. From French airfields to the decks of the Saratoga, from interwar Hawaii to the seaplane hoist of the USS Arizona, these pieces survived over a century to end up in Hammondsport, N.Y. What stories they could tell!”

“It is the finest collection of its type that I have ever seen in over 40 years, and I would be amazed if there is anything that currently exists that could rival it,” notes Robert R. “Buddy” Macon - Deputy Director, National Naval Aviation Museum. “The fact that the collection has survived over 100 years and is being preserved to be made available for the next 100 is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. Everyone should take the time, make the pilgrimage to the Glenn Curtiss Museum and take it all in.”

“No matter how long one works in this field, the opportunity to identify a collection like this doesn’t happen very often,” adds Johnson. “Though unseen for decades, they resurfaced at the exact right time, when the right combination of people and resources came together.”

Never meant to survive long-term, squadron insignias were usually roughly painted on fuselage canvases. The paintings showed everything from pelicans to cartoon characters and mythical creatures, which united crew members, represented the emotions of war, and served as a representation of the lives of pilots and crew members.

Some of the most famous American designs from the period were the “Indian Head” of the Lafayette Escadrille and the iconic “Hat in the Ring” of Eddie Rickenbacker’s 94th Aero Squadron which represented Uncle Sam ‘throwing in’ with the Allied nations. During the war, the War Department approved the emblems of 45 squadrons that served in France.