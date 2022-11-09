Montoursville, Pa. — The Montoursville Area School Board voted Tuesday night to approve a policy that will allow for contracted armed guards at the schools.

The board could vote to approve specific personnel hires at a special meeting in the next “week or two,” according to School Board President David Shimmel.

Shimmel noted that this would only be done if the district’s administration felt “comfortable” moving forward individuals after their interviews. District Assistant Superintendent Dan Taormina said that interviews for the guard position are scheduled for Wednesday.

The goal is for armed personnel to be trained in December and be in each of the schools at the beginning of 2023.

This comes after an Oct. 25 meeting during which the school board heard from community members about adding armed guards, and approved two job descriptions: one for armed guards, and one for captain of the guards.

The board approved those policies with a vote of 7-2 and 6-3 respectively. Board member Ron Snell voted down on the captain’s description but approved the guard description. Board members Susan Beery and Dottie Mathers voted against both descriptions.

At the Tuesday meeting, the board approved the policy that will allow guards that contracted independently or through a third-party to carry firearms on school property with a vote of 7-1. The sole ‘nay’ vote came from Beery. Mathers was unable to attend, and Snell voted to approve the policy.

The board has discussed the possibility of hiring four full-time guards and two part-time guards as well as the captain in addition to non-armed security already on the premises.

Snell said he’d still like to have an official vote to approve whether the district goes through with adding armed personnel. Shimmel said that this would seem perfunctory, as the board had already approved the job description and policy, but that he “was ok with having that vote” at a later meeting.

Snell disagreed with Shimmel that the vote served no purpose, and a note was made to include an overall vote at either the Dec. 8 meeting or a special meeting held prior to that date.

The school sent out an email survey to parents last month, with 69.8% of the 546 responses being in support of providing armed security in the schools. The addition of armed personnel has been a topic of discussion with the board since June after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Tx. at the end of May.

Feasability of district elementary schools

The board also discussed the future of Loyalsock Valley and Lyter Elementary. A feasibility study was conducted in the early part of 2022 to determine various options for closure or repair. Information sessions were held in May and June to present various options to the community.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board discussed the general feeling amongst members on the various options. The consensus of the board’s discussion was that members leaned towards ‘Option 0,’ or as Taormina called it back in May, “The do-nothing” plan.

That plan would entail basic maintenance to both elementary schools, keeping both open, and would cost an estimated $2 million. Other options discussed included closing Loyalsock Valley.

Shimmel said that he wasn’t ready to make the decision to close the Valley, and that, with borrowing rate, new construction would cost too much. Board members concurred the borrowing rates were too high. The grounds department estimated the cost of any new construction at $300 per square foot.

Beery said that the various options should be reconsidered in Oct. 2023. Board member Dale Ulmer agreed and added that a final decision for the future of the elementary schools might not be reached until Oct. 2024.

Ulmer added that a possibility would be to investigate having the 4th grade class added to C.E. McCall Middle School. He said he didn’t know if that was a viable option, but that none of the eight options in the feasibility study looked at that as an option.

