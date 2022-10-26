Montoursville, Pa. — The Montoursville Area School Board heard public arguments at their Tuesday meeting about the possibility of adding armed security guards across district buildings in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.

The board will take the final vote on adding armed guards on Nov. 8.

During the Oct. 25 meeting, the board approved two resolutions on adding armed guards.

The first resolution, approved in a 7-2 vote, proposed a job description for the armed security personnel. The second resolution, approved in a 6-3 vote, detailed the job description for the captain of the security guards, a separate enforcement team already operating in the district.

Interviews for the captain position are set to take place prior to Nov. 8. Interviews for the guard positions are set for Nov. 9 and 10. The plan would be to hire four full-time guards and two part-time guards.

Pay rates have yet to be discussed. However, the captain position would have to be in the range of $30-per-hour to remain competitive with other districts, according to District Assistant Superintendent Dan Taormina.

Snell didn’t support the approval of the captain’s description as he felt the School Resource Officer (SRO) should have the position.

Taormina pointed out that the SRO is not a school employee and instead works for the Montoursville Police Department. If the SRO were to act as captain of the guards, the district would face liability issues, according to Taormina.

Board member Ron Snell, who voted in favor of the job description for security guard but against the description for captain, said voting on the job descriptions prior to approving an overall measure to introduce armed guards into the schools was “putting the cart before the horse.”

Board members Susan Beery and Dottie Mathers, both of whom voted against the measures, agreed with Snell’s assessment, saying they felt there wasn't enough information available to move forward at this time.

Mathers said she initially supported moving forward with adding armed guards when she was “emotional” after Uvalde, but after doing some research her position changed.

The job descriptions were voted on now so that a job advertisement could be posted and the interview process could begin, according to Board President David Shimmel. The process is being expedited to get possible hires into training for December, Shimmel added. This would allow them to start in Jan. 2023.

Taormina said there’s no harm in having an unused “job title on the books” if the board decides to vote against the overall measure for the addition of armed guards.

Board member Todd Badger, who supported both measures at the meeting, said he wants to tour the schools and see their security situation prior to making his final decision on Nov. 8. He also asked whether they could get some feedback from students prior to that vote.

Taormina was hesitant about asking students younger than 15, but said they could possibly investigate ways to get feedback from high school students.

The district previously sought feedback from parents through an email survey, but received limited feedback. MASD sent out 1,597 surveys and received 546 response. Of those response, 69.8% of parents were in favor of having armed security.

Two Montoursville High School students gave their input at the meeting. Both were against adding security guards to the district.

Zachary Smith, the board’s student representative, said he felt it was more important to address students’ mental health needs than to add armed security to the district.

Sean Ren, Montoursville High School sophomore, said that armed guards could possibly encourage mass shooters to come to the school instead of acting as a deterrent. Ren, like Smith, questioned why students weren’t brought into the discussion.

One other community member spoke out against the introduction of armed guards for similar reasons. Five other individuals came to the meeting to speak in support of the measure.

John Houseknecht, an unarmed guard in the district, said “people worried about guns need to get a little more worldly,” pointing to the number of armed police officers at the recent Penn State game.

“Children should feel good about guards with guns,” Houseknecht said. “If they don’t, that’s on the parents.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.