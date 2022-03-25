Williamsport, Pa. -- Eight area schools from Bradford, Lycoming and Tioga counties formed teams of K’NEX kit engineers to participate in the 2022 Virtual STEM Design Challenge, hosted by BLaST IU 17.

Teams in grades 4-5 and 6-8 were asked to rethink infrastructure in our society to improve our transportation system. This product could be (but was not limited to) a new or different way to improve the system and create a safer, healthier, and cleaner world.

The K’NEX STEM Design Challenge tested the skills of 16 teams comprised of approximately 64 students. Participating school districts included Athens Area, Loyalsock Township, Montoursville Area, Southern Tioga, Wellsboro Area, Wyalusing Area, South Williamsport, and Northern Tioga.

Each team, comprised of up to 4 members, had to create a blueprint, build a prototype using K’NEX kit pieces and recycled materials, and then create a video of their team presenting their prototype.

“We are continuously blown away by the level of creativity our students show throughout these student competitions,” said Rebecca Gibboney, IU 17 Coordinator of Professional Learning.“We have tried to increase opportunities for students to showcase their STEM skills and connect to our local industry partners.”

Judges included representatives from Bayard Printing, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Pennsylvania Department of Education, Sullivan County Office of Planning & Development, and Global Tungsten & Powders. Judges assessed the teams for key 21st-century learning skills including creativity, teamwork, challenge success, design and presentation.

Winning teams include:

4th-5th Grade Winners:

1st: Double Trouble - Wellsboro Area School District

2nd: The Powerpuff Girls - Wyalusing Area School District

3rd: The Loyalsock Lift - Loyalsock Township School District

6th-8th Grade Winners:

1st: Fab Four - Wellsboro Area School District

2nd: WHS-MS - Northern Tioga School District

3rd: Harlan Rowe STEM Team - Athens Area School District

The first-place regional teams in each grade band will advance to the state competition in May.



