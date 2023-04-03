South Williamsport, Pa. — Local seniors got some technology support this week when area students led an educational class.

A group of students from South Williamsport Area High School and Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs recently came together to host the class for a group of 25 local seniors. In five hour-long sessions, the students and Dr. Briggs helped the seniors master the use of their smartphones.

The classes, called "I am Smarter than my iPhone," were held at the STEP RiverWalk Center for Healthy Aging. High schoolers helped each participant with one-on-one instruction, conversation, and a healthy dose of laughter from all parties involved.

The idea for the class originated from South Williamsport resident Bob Coolidge, who approached Dr. Briggs and RiverWalk Center Coordinator Amber Newell about a collaboration.

Each week's hour-long session focused on different tasks, such as scheduling reminders on the phone calendar. A graduation ceremony was held at the conclusion of the course.

“My husband and I both attended the program,” said participant Elaine Perry. “It was awesome! The superintendent was a very good teacher, and the students were respectful and helpful.”

