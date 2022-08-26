Harrisburg, Pa. — Schools throughout Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties can apply now to receive additional health and safety grant funding of up to $200,000.

“As part of this year’s budget negotiations, the Legislature made a historic investment in the safety of Pennsylvania’s students and staff,” state Sen. Gene Yaw said in his announcement. “This includes $95 million for school safety and security grants and an additional $95 million for school mental health grants.”

The deadline to apply for these grants is next Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Applications will only be accepted through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s Egrants system. Please note that a separate grant submission is required for mental health and physical school safety funds.

Participating school districts will receive a $100,000 base amount for mental health and a $100,000 base amount for physical school safety initiatives ($200,000 minimum total), and an additional amount based on their 2020-21 Average Daily Membership (ADM).

All other eligible school entities (i.e., intermediate units, area career and technical centers, charter schools, regional charter schools and cyber charter schools) will receive $70,000 for mental health activities and $70,000 for physical security enhancements ($140,000 total).

These grants have been made available per Act 55, which was signed earlier this year by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Act 55 provides $190 million to schools across the state to enhance school safety and mental health initiatives. $95 million of the money is dedicated to mental health initiatives and $95 million dedicated to physical security enhancements.

Awards are available to 784 schools throughout the state.

