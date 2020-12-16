Lycoming/Montour/Northumberland County, Pa. – Due to COVID-19, schools are able to teach virtually while their students stay at home. With the upcoming winter storm, school districts were faced with a new question: Instead of a snow day, should students be taught virtually?

Three local school districts said "snow" way, but one said the "snow" would go on virtually.

In a letter to parents this morning, Shamokin Area School District announced tomorrow would be "a true snow day" and encouraged people to "please go out and enjoy the snow with your family and children–drink hot chocolate, go sleigh riding, and build a snowman!"

Today, Danville Area School District allowed students to leave school at 12:30 p.m. and stated that tomorrow will be "an official snow day with no virtual learning or assignments."

Williamsport Area School District also announced that "due to the intensity of the winter storm and expected power outages" tomorrow would be an official snow day and "no instruction will be required or expected."

Just up the road from Williamsport, Daniel Taormina, Principal of Montoursville Area High School said the school would "not be dismissing early at this point or having a snow day tomorrow or Friday" in an email to parents earlier today.

Taormina said that the teachers were given the option of assigning work for students or holding a Zoom Meet session, which students would have to complete or attend, respectively, in order to get attendance credit for the day.

"If the weather makes it impossible for you to be online, it will be ok. Just make sure you communicate the issue to your teacher," stated Taormina.

While Montoursville students may be getting the short stick this time around, the decisions of other local school districts is reassurance virtual learning is not a threat to the beloved "snow days" of winter.