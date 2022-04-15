Williamsport, Pa. -- Six area school districts, out of 783 total districts nationwide, have been named to the Best Communities for Music Education list for 2022.

State College, Bellefonte, Williamsport, Loyalsock Township, Montoursville, and Lewisburg school districts made the list, recognizing “the outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders and their support for music education as part of a well-rounded education for all children,” according to the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation (NAMM.)

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, school districts must answer a detailed survey about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs.

This is Bellefonte’s third consecutive year being named to the list, fourth time total.

“The experiences that one gets from being a member of a performing arts group is like nothing else,” said Jaymie Zimmerman, elementary director of bands, assistant high school director of bands, assistant middle school drama director, as well as the girls varsity golf coach for the Bellefonte Area School District.

Districts who receive high marks in music education offer general music education, participation in chorus and concert band, but expand and support more in-depth learning opportunities.

For example, Bellefonte offers Class Piano, Rock Studio, Film Music, Creative Music Foundations, AP Music Theory, Class Voice, Theater Production, and Music Technology classes, according to Zimmerman.

"The 2022 Best Communities for Music Education is an opportunity to celebrate music programs and honors the resilience and dedication to keeping music as part of a well-rounded education as we all adapt to a new educational landscape," said Christopher Johnson of the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“If there was one common theme to be taken from all submissions, it’s that schools and districts found ways to sustain music education and student engagement in even the most challenging of circumstances.”

For Williamsport Area School District, it’s the 20th time in 21 years they’ve received the designation.

“We’re honored once again to have our music program nationally recognized,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy S. Bowers. “For two decades now, this recognition represents the tireless dedication of our music faculty who invest a significant amount of time to create a truly high-quality, comprehensive program, which is a strong component of our district’s culture."

The designation is a reinforcement of the district’s commitment to arts education, Bowers added.

Matthew Radspinner, WAHS orchestra teacher and department chair, said, “An award like the NAMM award is a testament to the community and its support of the arts. The arts are programs that promote well-rounded citizens and Williamsport benefits from our strong music and arts programs. Generations of our alumni have grown and supported community-building groups, arts councils, organizations, higher education opportunities, performing arts institutions, and businesses in our area. This award ultimately celebrates our community’s success.”

Loyalsock Township School District has been recognized as a Best Community for Music Education every year consecutively since 2011.

The district begins music education at the elementary level, and by high school, there are ensembles that meet and rehearse daily. Extra curricular ensembles include the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Knight Music, LTHS Jazz Band, Lancer Brass, a variety of chamber ensembles, and the award-winning Lancer Marching Band and Musical Theatre program, according to David Tini, Loyalsock Twp. middle school music teacher.

“The High School offers a robust curricular general music program, providing AP Music Theory, digital studio recording, guitar, and music appreciation,” said Tini.

Multiple studies show that music participation links students to higher overall academic performance.

In a time when the arts are commonly underfunded, according to Peter Gouzouasis, PhD, of the Univeristy of British Columbia, the more students study music, the better they do in academic subjects like math, science, and English.

“At Loyalsock Township Middle School, students enrolled in band and choir are three times more likely to be selected student of the month and two times more likely to get distinguished honor roll or honor roll. Specifically, middle school ensemble students, on average, have a GPA 5.56% higher and miss 2.63 less days of school per year."

Tini continued, "At the high school level, students enrolled in ensembles, on average, have a GPA 5.67% higher than their peers and miss 2.1 less days of school per year.”

Beyond academic success, the music department's vision is to develop students into lifelong participants, intelligent consumers, active patrons, and effective advocates for the arts as members of a global society, Tini said.

Bellefonte's Zimmerman would agree. "The power of the performing arts is that it also helps its participaters develop social and emotional concepts," she said.

“Not all of our students continue on to have careers in the performing arts, however the skills they develop by being a member of the performing arts program are skills that will help them succeed in many aspects of their lives,” Zimmerman said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.