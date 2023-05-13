Williamsport, Pa. — With graduations underway, several area college students are gearing up for a transition from ROTC to military service.

Just before receiving their bachelor degrees on May 12 and 13, three ROTC cadets at Penn College, one cadet from Mansfield, two cadets from Lock Haven, and one cadet from Lycoming College were commissioned as Second Lieutenants and assigned to Army branches. With this commissioning, the students will be committed to four years of active duty or eight years in the Army Reserve or National Guard.

Two cadets from Penn College were selected to active duty: Jesse D. Laird V, of Chambersburg, and Adam T. Roe, of Hallstead. Laird, who earned a bachelor’s in nursing, has been assigned to the Medical Service Corps. Roe, recipient of a bachelor’s in construction management, will serve in the Aviation branch. Trent D. Martin, of Brownstown, also obtained a bachelor’s degree in construction management. He’ll begin his U.S. Army Reserve service in the Quartermaster Corps.

“We have a great deal of pride in these senior cadets. Commissioning marks the end of their inspiring dedication to the ROTC program and the start of their devoted service to our country,” said Anthony J. Pace, dean of enrollment and academic operations at Penn College. “As commissioned officers, Jesse, Adam and Trent truly represent the best of their generation.”

Additionally, Laird and Roe were honored as Distinguished Military Students, a title designated by the professor of military science on the basis of high scholarship, evidence of high moral character, military aptitude, and demonstrated leadership ability. Distinguished Military Graduates are those who rank in the top 20 percent of Army ROTC graduates nationwide.

In addition to their regular college courses and activities, ROTC cadets take classes on military science and leadership and engage in physical training three days a week in order to meet conditioning requirements. Each semester also includes a field training exercise.

The Penn College Army ROTC program is part of the Bald Eagle Battalion, headquartered at Commonwealth University - Lock Haven, which hosted the commissioning ceremony. Other members of the battalion are Lycoming College and Commonwealth University - Mansfield.

Lt. Col. John C. Acosta, professor of military science at Lock Haven and director of the Bald Eagle Battalion, presided over the ceremony. Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, the 57th Director of the Army Staff, was the keynote speaker.

Piatt, a 1987 alumnus of Bald Eagle Battalion, was inducted into the U.S. Army Cadet Command Hall of Fame at the ceremony.

Also commissioned in the ceremony were cadets from Mansfield: Samuel L. Barrett, Infantry, Pennsylvania Army National Guard; Lock Haven: Gabrielle J. Debolt, Quartermaster Corps, U.S. Army Reserve, and Connor J. Houser, Infantry, Pennsylvania Army National Guard; and Lycoming College: Michael A. Kustanbauter, Military Police Corps, active duty.

