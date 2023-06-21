Bloomsburg, Pa. — Families are encouraged to take a few day trips this summer to visit four children's museums across Pennsylvania: the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, Lykens Valley Children's Museum, Lewisburg Children's Museum, and the Discovery Center.

These four museums are taking part in the Heart of PA Children's Museum summer passport program.

“All of these children’s museums are wonderful tourist destinations for our region. We hope that this program encourages families to take road trips this summer and visit all of them to see the amazing things each one has to offer," said Dr. Ginny Weibel, Director Bloomsburg Children’s Museum.

To participate, pick up a passport card at any participating Children's Museum, the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, or the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau. Then, take your card to each museum and have a staff member stamp the card. Leave the completed card at the last museum visited. Owners of completed, submitted cards will be entered into a prize drawing that will take place on September 8.

The deadline for submitting completed cards is August 31.

