Hazleton, Pa. — An annual program connecting adults to careers in law enforcement has opened applications.

The Law and Leadership Academy provides the opportunity to experience what being a law enforcement academy cadet is like, and connects aspiring adults with law enforcement officials directly.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N has opened applications for the Academy, which will be accepted through April 24. Applications are available by contacting Master Trooper David L. Peters or PSP recruiters at patrooper.com.

Please note: There are only 40 slots available for the Academy. Applicants must be age 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, be currently enrolled in a vocational law enforcement program or accredited college curriculum, and wish to become a law enforcement officer. Troop N's program is intended for students and residents in Monroe, Carbon, Columbia, or Luzerne County. Applicants from other counties will be considered, however.

This program is free and modeled after real police academies. The Academy includes physical training such as running, swimming, and marching. Learning sessions will cover traffic, criminal investigations, and other police resources. Time management, self-discipline, and teamwork will be required.

Classes will take place from April 30 through August 17, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with one Saturday per month. Saturday classes take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are hands-on scenarios based on class lessons.

Classes will change from evening hours to 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. starting May 17 or 24, depending on the end of spring semesters at colleges and vocational schools.

The Academy will meet at the Pennsylvania National Guard 109th Field Artillery Building, Market St., Kingston.

Any student meeting the requirements interested in attending the academy can contact the program director, Master Trooper Peters, for additional information.

Completed applications should be mailed to Troop N Hazleton at 250 Dessen Drive, West Hazleton Pa. 18202 or emailed to dapeters@pa.gov.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.