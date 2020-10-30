State College, Pa. – The National Weather Service Forecast Office in State College is now accepting student volunteer applications for spring, 2021. Through the NWS volunteer program, students can participate in daily operations of the Forecast Office such as data collection, social media interactions with the public, and forecasting operations.

Students will also gain experience through an individual project or applied research related to weather and climate during their time with the NWS. The project should be related to the interests and skills of the students as well as the needs of the Forecast Office.

Before applying, please note that:

Students should be enrolled in an accredited college or university, preferably as a meteorology or environmental science major

Preference is given to juniors and seniors, but underclassmen have participated in the volunteer program

Students should be interested in a NWS or other operational meteorological career

Applicants should be interested in volunteering during the Spring 2021 semester. Fill out the application on weather.gov/CTP/StudentVolunteers and submit a resume, college transcript, and a brief cover letter describing motivations and interests.

Completed application materials should be emailed to michael.jurewicz@noaa.gov by November 6, 2020.

Applicants will be interviewed before selection, and one to three students are usually accepted per semester. Penn State students may enroll for up to three credits of independent study through this volunteer program - speak with an academic advisor for details.