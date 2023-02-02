Williamsport, Pa. — Graduating students can look to the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) for over 80 scholarship opportunities for the 2023-24 academic year.

To make the application process more accessible to students, there is now an online portal to submit applications.

Scholarship amounts range from $200 to $20,000. They are available to students from Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Mifflin, Northumberland, Sullivan, and Union County. Some scholarships are specifically intended for non-traditional students who are currently enrolled in courses or who are returning to an educational institution.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders. Every year, our scholarships support area high schoolers pursuing higher education. This training paves the way for first jobs and future careers, creating citizens who help our region flourish,” said Marsha Lemons, Program Officer.

For more information on applying for scholarships, contact Lemons at (570) 321-1500.

