Washington, D.C. – Applications for the 2021 AgDiscovery program will remain open until March 25. The national summer outreach program is designed to introduce students in grades 7 through 12 to the exciting world of agricultural science by giving them a first-hand look at plant and animal health, wildlife management, biotechnology, environmental science, forestry, entomology, food safety, food production, and agribusiness fields.

All expenses related to AgDiscovery including room and board, meals, lab supplies, and tuition are covered. The only expense that students must cover is travel.

For more information about AgDiscovery including a list of participating universities and the application form, please click here.

The program invites students to consider the importance of American agriculture and the USDA's critical role in agricultural fields of study, educating each student about future career opportunities in the USDA. AgDiscovery students will take part in several career development activities organized by APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service), learn about the training requirements for various agriculture career paths, and provide realistic looks into practical field experiences.

This year, 21 universities around the U.S. are hosting AgDiscovery programs. Each institution will choose whether to hold in-person or virtual programs. Unfortunately, the format decisions will not be available until after the application deadline has passed, so students must consider either format as a possibility.