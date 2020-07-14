Harrisburg, Pa. -- On July 13, Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined a group of 18 Attorneys General to file a lawsuit contesting a new federal rule that could strip many international students of their ability to study in the United States.

AG Shapiro joined the group lawsuit after an outpouring of concern from universities across Pennsylvania, including the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, and University of Pennsylvania, among others. Johns Hopkins University, Harvard, MIT, and at least 56 other schools are already suing ICE over the decision.

“Betsy Devos’s attempt to take advantage of an international pandemic—to push a cynical, partisan agenda that threatens the health and safety of young people who want to pursue an education—is cruel, illegal, and puts our already fragile economy at risk,” said Attorney General Shapiro.

“I’m working hard to ensure that students in Pennsylvania can safely continue their education at universities across the Commonwealth in the fall, without fear of partisan interference.”

The lawsuit challenges a policy change by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to reverse March 13 guidance, which gave international students with F-1 and M-1 Visas the flexibility to take remote classes due to the threat of COVID-19.

On July 6, ICE announced that international students may no longer live in the U.S. if they take all of their classes online.

The ruling throws a wrench into the plans of many students and universities that set up remote learning systems to limit in-person instruction that could spread the coronavirus. Thousands of students could potentially be forced to leave the country.

ICE has further demanded that educational institutions notify the federal government by July 15 whether they will offer only remote classes for the fall semester, and to certify by August 4 that every international student's coursework for the fall semester will be in-person or a combination of in-person and remote.

The Attorneys General find this demand unreasonable since there is an ongoing nationwide emergency and many faculty, staff, and students are not on campus and students may not have even registered for classes yet. In addition, constantly changing conditions may shift how courses are taught despite what is currently planned.

The Attorneys General are calling the federal government's actions "arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion."

The lawsuit also claims that the decision goes against the Administrative Procedure Act because the decision was allegedly made without explanation, input, or rationale.

In addition, the Attorneys General say that the rule threatens states by:

Failing to consider the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff

Failing to consider the tremendous costs and administrative burden it would impose on schools to readjust plans and certify students

Failing to consider that, for many international students, remote learning in their home countries is not possible

Imposing significant financial harm to schools, as international students pay hundreds of millions of dollars in tuition, housing, dining, and other fees

Imposing harm to schools’ academic, extracurricular, and cultural communities, as international students contribute invaluable perspectives and diverse skill sets

Forcing colleges and universities to offer in-person classes amid a pandemic or lose significant numbers of international students who will either have to leave the country, transfer, or unenroll from the school

The lawsuit also alleges that the rule will cause economic harm by preventing international students from finding employment in the U.S. in fields like science, technology, biotechnology, healthcare, business and finance, and education.

The full text of the lawsuit is available here.

The Attorneys General participating in the lawsuit are: Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.