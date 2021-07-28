Lock Haven Pa. - Integration of many college campuses in the NorthCentralPa region meant many changes. Among them, advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion, has become a higher priority.

Albert Jones is no stranger to the Lock Haven University campus. A former alum, Jones eventually went on to serve on the university's Council of Trustees, an appointment made by the Governor which serves as the main governing body for the college campus.

But now Jones is taking on a different role, of which he is the first. He will serve as the inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield Universities beginning this week.

Jones' home office will be at Lock Haven University. The office will provide vision, leadership, guidance on a broad spectrum of social justice matters for all three universities.

In his new position, Jones will maintain the critical role meeting the goals and objectives of the universities strategic plans; and will serve as a member of the cabinets of each president.

The role entails collaboration with all offices, their colleagues, on each campus, in order to drive progress in achieving strategic priorities. He will work closely with each individual university's DEI offices and councils.

Jones will also work closely with Pa. State System of Higher Education Vice Chancellor/Chief DEI Officer Dr. Denise Pearson advancing system-wide diversity, equity, and inclusionary efforts aimed at developing and implementing outcome-based strategies.

Jones will work to synthesize and integrate the universities' many diversity and inclusion efforts into a visible, innovative strategy for enhancing diversity, equity, access and inclusion across all aspects of the universities' missions. He will also aim to align the diversity and inclusion initiatives focused on recruiting, retention, and leadership development with each of the university's overall goals.

"I am looking forward to serving Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, and Mansfield universities, and returning to my alma mater in this exciting new collaborative position," Jones said. "Aligning and enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts across the three universities is vital for supporting student success and fostering communities where all students can thrive."

Most recently human resources manager at West Pharmaceutical Services, Jones earned an undergraduate degree in business management from Lock Haven University in 1999; a master's degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix in 2003.

Following his graduation from LHU, Jones returned to his alma mater as the director of human and cultural diversity. He was later named assistant to the president for social equity in 2003 before transitioning to the role of associate director of human resources from 2008-2013.

During his tenure as an employee at Lock Haven, Jones advocated for diversity and inclusion within the learning and working environment in higher education within LHU and the Commonwealth.

He served as the director of the Robert D. Lynch Student Leadership Development Institute from 2007-2011; president of the Pennsylvania Black Conference on Higher Education (PBCOHE) from 2011-13.

"We are excited to welcome Albert to serve as the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield. This new position will be vital as we continue to build equitable and inclusive communities on each campus," said BU President Bashar W. Hanna.

"Albert will be a champion for all members and voices within our communities. He will serve as a dynamic change agent, advocate and partner for all three universities."