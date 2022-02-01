Williamsport, Pa. – Chef Shawn L. Hanlin has been named executive chef of Le Jeune Chef Restaurant at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Hanlin, who began his duties Jan. 4, comes to Penn College with 40 years of experience in the culinary field – 12 of them in culinary education. He will oversee both students and professional staff in the kitchens of Le Jeune Chef, a casual fine-dining restaurant operated by the college’s School of Business, Arts & Sciences as a training site for students in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts majors.

“We are thrilled that Chef Hanlin has accepted and begun his new role with Le Jeune Chef,” said Michael R. Triassi, director of sales and restaurant operations. “His experience and participation with the World Culinary Olympics are among the many feathers in his cap. In his role, I believe Chef will bring a lot more to the table than just delicious food. His passion and experience will provide a positive learning experience for all who work with him, both professional staff and culinary students.”

Hanlin, a certified executive chef, spent more than a decade as executive director of the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute and Southwestern Oregon Community College Dining, where he oversaw teaching within the program, and later was director of culinary education for New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute. Most recently, he was executive chef for Aramark at Susquehanna University.

His resume also includes successful tenures in restaurants, resorts, senior living communities and corporate settings.

Hanlin has been highly active in culinary competitions, most notably as a member of the American Culinary Federation’s national team at the World Culinary Olympics in Erfurt, Germany, in 2000, where he was sous chef for the team and was awarded a silver medal in individual competition.

In 1992, he was a member of the New York regional team at the World Culinary Olympics (receiving two gold medals and a silver cloverleaf), and in 2012, he served as a team adviser for the Youth Team USA.

He was inducted into the American Academy of Chefs, the honor society of the American Culinary Federation, in 2012; named Western Regional ACF Chef of the Year in 2006; and received the ACF Presidential Medallion in 2005.

He was also part of the team that won a 2012 Emmy Award for the TV series “The Joy of Fishing” from the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Hanlin provided cooking segments for the series.

He has completed an associate degree in culinary arts from Oregon Coast Community College, an associate degree from the hotel, restaurant and culinary program at Santa Barbara City College, and The Greenbrier Culinary Apprenticeship Program at The Greenbrier, an esteemed resort in West Virginia.

To learn more about Le Jeune Chef Restaurant, visit www.pct.edu/lejeunechef or call 570-320-2433 (570-320-CHEF).

For information about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.