Reprinted with permission from The Arrowhead.

Montoursville, Pa. -- Montoursville’s Academic Decathlon team recently competed at the state finals, where they qualified for nationals for the first time in school history.

According to sophomore Melody Rzeszotarski, Academic Decathlon is “competitive test-taking.” Each year, the US Academic Decathlon announces a theme for competition, and students compete in events relating to that theme. The ten events are literature, social science, mathematics, art, economics, science, music, essay, speech, and interview.

This year, the theme was “Water: A Most Essential Resource.” After several months of practicing, preparing, and studying, Montoursville’s team took first place at the regional meet and qualified for states. States was held March 11-12 at Souderton Area High School.

Competing for Montoursville in the Varsity Division were seniors Austin Cummings, Eddy Brown, and Kayla LeBeau. The Scholastic Division had Senior Lanie Mussina, junior Sarah Kline, and sophomore Melody Rzeszotarski. In the Honors Division was junior Christian Smith, junior Zachary Smith, and sophomore Rieley Brennan.

Junior Dictator Christian Smith, when reflecting on the experience at states, said “It was completely awesome,” and that the team “Definitely exceeded expectations for us coming in.”

Rather than make history in just one area, Montoursville’s team accomplished a number of feats for the first time. Smith said, “The team advanced to nationals for the first time, the team was Division Four champions for the first time, we won the Super Quiz for the first time, we had someone win an overall score medal for the first time, and we had someone score the highest in an individual event for the first time.”

Montoursville took fifth overall and first in Division Four, which qualifies them for nationals.

Smith said that the Super Quiz, which is an event that combines the seven “objective” subjects of literature, social science, mathematics, art, economics, science, and music, was his favorite competitive memory from the weekend. “Our whole team was yelling because we did so well, and we were so excited, and Austin was yelling ‘yeah, baby!’” Montoursville tied for first in the Super Quiz with Seneca Valley, and the two schools shared the title.

In terms of the individual achievements from the weekend, Senior Lanie Mussina had the highest individual event score in the entire competition, with 990 points out of a possible thousand in the speech category. Senior Austin Cummings had the highest overall score in the entire varsity division, which was the first time Montoursville had ever won a medal for overall high score.

“When [the announcer] said Montoursville for the first overall varsity division, I lost myself. It was my favorite memory. I was so happy. I was so surprised,” said Cummings. To win an overall medal, he had the highest combined score from his ten events in his entire division.

Rzeszotarski and Smith both noted Cummings’s achievement as one of their favorite memories, in addition to a fun memory made with a student named Owen from another school.

The Montoursville team bought a banana costume at Party City and brought it with them to the competition. They lent it to Owen, who ended up wearing it to the awards ceremony.

Rzeszotarski said that one of the most memorable moments from the entire weekend was “Owen accepting his medals in a banana costume and somebody yelling ‘Do a split!’” She said that the different teams’ ability to put the competition aside and form friendships with each other left a positive impression on her experience at states as a whole.

Montoursville has had an Academic Decathlon team for over twenty years, but competing at nationals in April will be a brand-new experience for them. Christian Smith hopes that the team is able to “get as many medals as possible. I would love it if everybody on my team got medals.”

The overall medal winners from states are as follows.

Honors Division:

Rieley Brennan won silver in essay.

Christian Smith won bronze in art and science, silver in music, literature, economics, and social science, and gold in essay.

Scholastic Division:

Melody Rzeszotarski won bronze in art, literature, social science, and interview, and silver in essay.

Lanie Mussina won bronze in music, silver in interview, and gold in essay, mathematics, and speech.

Varsity Division:

Kayla LeBeau tied for silver in math.

Eddy Brown won silver in science and gold in economics.

Austin Cummings won bronze in music, silver in economics, literature, interview, and tied for silver in math, and won gold in essay, art, social science, and speech.



