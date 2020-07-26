Williamsport, Pa. -- When Janelle R. Becker, a culinary arts and systems student at Pennsylvania College of Technology, arranged for a summer internship with a Pittsburgh restaurant, she hoped it would enhance her kitchen skills. Due to COVID-19, the internship also became a lesson in resourcefulness and flexibility.

Becker completed most of her internship at Alta Via Ristorante, a modern Italian restaurant in O’Hara Township, just outside the Pittsburgh city line. The restaurant, part of the big Burrito Restaurant Group, gathers its influences from the fresh cuisine of the California wine country and the mountain towns of the Italian Alps.

Becker interviewed with Alta Via early in the spring semester and made the arrangements for a summer internship well before cases of COVID-19 emerged in Pennsylvania.

As the pandemic caused restaurants across the state to close their dining rooms, Becker started the summer assuming her internship would be cancelled. Adhering to state regulations, Alta Via was open only to takeout orders, and its priority was to provide hours to its regular staff first.

Nonetheless, Becker moved forward with her plans to spend the summer in Pittsburgh and took a part-time job at a T-Mobile store instead.

“I want to get used to the city because there are more opportunities,” said the native of Fort Loudon in rural Franklin County.

In late May, Alta Via called to tell her that if she was still interested, she could start the next day.

“I felt such a big sense of relief when I got the call,” she said. “It was bittersweet because I had grown to like a lot of the people I worked with at my other job. I was excited to get back into a kitchen, though.”

At Alta Via, Becker gained valuable experience.

“One of the takeaways I’ve had is letting the fresh and natural flavors really shine,” Becker said, citing the simple sauces the restaurant pairs with house-made pasta and fresh herbs and vegetables.

Darren Layre, the restaurant’s sous chef and a Penn College alumni, helped made Becker feel at home in the restaurant. Connecting with an alumni and making the restaurant’s fresh pasta were highlights of the internship for Becker.

“I love working with pasta because it’s one of my favorite foods,” Becker said. “So it’s been great to do that not only in my kitchen, but in a high-volume kitchen.”

She also noticed how much her confidence has grown.

“I know when I walk into the kitchen what I need to do,” she said. “I’m not asking as many questions.”

Chef Frank M. Suchwala, associate professor of hospitality management/culinary arts and Becker’s adviser, noticed Becker's growth and remarked on how her supervisors at Alta Via appreciated it.

“They said she is just a natural good cook. She picked up on their menu really quickly, and there were other things she was able to work with,” Suchwala said.

Changes and restrictions due to COVID-19 did add an element of unpredictability to Becker's experience. The changing regulations from state and local authorities led Alta Via to move from takeout-only offerings to opening at 50% capacity and then back to take-out only after a rise in new cases in the Pittsburgh area. On July 19, the restaurant temporarily closed until further notice.

Fortunately, Becker had a backup plan.

She is completing the final hours of her internship at Four Twelve Project. Four Twelve Project, which bills itself as a “wine and dinery,” features products from Four Twelve Winery and a menu of locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients. Becker knew the restaurant's owner and was able to work out a plan.

“I used to be very anxious when things would change,” she said, "but the experience helped her become more flexible."

“I am really thankful that I was still able to do my internship, because I know a lot of people weren’t,” she added. “It’s been a great learning experience.”

Becker said her Penn College coursework – from learning knife skills and cooking methods to developing her palate – helped her to feel prepared. As she has watched the pandemic’s effect on the restaurant business, she remains hopeful for its future.

“It proves how people-driven the hospitality industry is,” she said. “And it proves how fast things can change, because I know a lot of restaurants that are really struggling right now. It’s horrible for our industry, and it’s really taken away a lot of jobs. But after this is over, things will start to redevelop."

“When I went into this industry, I looked at it as, people are always going to need to eat; people are always going to go to restaurants, because it’s a nice way to connect,” she added. “And you still see people going through drive-throughs. You still see people getting takeout food. But they’re going somewhere more convenient, to places they feel more comfortable.”

Becker’s comfort zone is in the kitchen, where she gets to pursue her passion everyday.

“I can stand on my feet for nine hours and still walk out with a smile on my face because I love what I do,” she said. “I don’t think you can be a chef if you don’t.”