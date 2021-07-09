Harrisburg, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Department of Education provided information on a new law that permits parents, guardians, and students who are over the age of 18, to elect to have their children - or themselves - repeat their grade because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Act 66 of 2021 was signed into law by Gov.Tom Wolf on June 30, 2021.

The law allows students enrolled during the 2020-21 school year to repeat their grade level in order to make up for learning losses due to the pandemic, regardless if the student met requirements to be promoted to the next grade level.

Additionally, Act 66 allows students with disabilities, enrolled during the past school year, to attend a school for the upcoming year school year, and receive services detailed on their most recent Individualized Education Program with full protections under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

These particular students are defined as those who turned 21 during the 2020-21 school year; or turned 21 between the end of the 2020-21 school year and the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

As required by Act 66, the states department of education developed and posted on its website a standard form for parents, guardians, and students at, or over, the age of 18, to notify school entities of their plan to remain in the current grade level and/or school for the upcoming school year.

The completed form must be signed and submitted to the student’s district and/or school by July 15, 2021.

Act 66 applies to the following school entities: school district, Intermediate Unit, charter or cyber charter school, regional charter school, nonpublic school, approved private schools, career and technical education centers, and chartered schools for the deaf and blind.

There are additional resources available to mitigate learning loss due to the pandemic including the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER).

This will provide Pennsylvania with $4.9 billion in emergency funding to support the long-term work of education recovery.

At least 90 percent, or $4.5 billion, of that fund will be distributed to eligible public-school districts and charter schools, each entity receiving an amount proportional to the federal Title I-A funds received in 2020.

Recognizing the differential effects of the pandemic and related challenges, the department of education encourages schools to leverage federal funding, as well as earlier rounds of federal emergency aid, to accelerate a return to in-person learning, while also planning for the long-term.

According to the department, the offer a toolkit and professional learning series to school leaders and educators to help address students’ learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Accelerated Learning through an Integrated System of Support” provides a voluntary process and research for school leaders to consider in preparing for the upcoming school year that addresses the academic and emotional well-being of students.