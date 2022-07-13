Susquehanna Twp., Pa. — A school district in Dauphin County has moved to reinstate the Indians as the district mascot after years of work to switch over to a new Lion mascot, as originally reported by PennLive.

The Susquehanna Township school board voted 6-2 on Monday to reinstate their old Indians mascot, albeit without the previous logo featuring the silhouette of a Native American wearing an ornate headdress.

The new logo, introduced Monday, was designed by board President John Dietrich. It features the district’s “ST” initials stylized as arrowheads.

The district’s attempts to replace the logo with the new Susquehanna Lions concept was scrapped by the board in February 2022 after board membership changed in the 2021 elections. In April 2021, the previous board had voted to replace the Indians mascot with the Lions concept that had been selected by a steering committee of administrators, staff, students, and alumni. The steering committee was assembled in September 2020.

Per PennLive, Dietrich said the aim is to keep the Indian name while removing the logo that people find offensive. He also said he’d have no issue if the student body were to want to change his design when they return in August.

The Susquehanna Township School District is located in the suburbs of Harrisburg with 2,830 kids enrolled across the district, according to US News.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.