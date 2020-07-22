Daniel Turner, Lynnae Campbell, Asher McClelland, and Ava Carter.JPG

There will be a complete recap with pictures of all team members tomorrow. For now, enjoy a picture of some of the team with their trophy that was presented by Mayor of Williamsport Derek Slaughter. 

 Brett Crossley

A Curtin Odyssey of the Mind team out of Williamsport finished second in the world and was given a trophy by Mayor of Williamsport Derek Slaughter Wednesday night in front of Curtain Intermediate School on Packer St. in Williamsport on July 22, 2020. Enjoy the photo there is plenty more on the way. Keep an eye out for play-by-play recounts from all participants tomorrow. 