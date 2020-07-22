A Curtin Odyssey of the Mind team out of Williamsport finished second in the world and was given a trophy by Mayor of Williamsport Derek Slaughter Wednesday night in front of Curtain Intermediate School on Packer St. in Williamsport on July 22, 2020. Enjoy the photo there is plenty more on the way. Keep an eye out for play-by-play recounts from all participants tomorrow.
A Curtin Odyssey of the Mind team takes second in the world
- Brett Crossley
-
- Updated
Brett Crossley
