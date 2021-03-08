Williamsport, Pa. – The 2020 graduating class of physician assistant students from Pennsylvania College of Technology achieved a 95% first-attempt pass rate on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam, matching the 2020 national average.

The exam is conducted by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and assesses medical and surgical knowledge required to become a certified physician assistant. Twenty-one of Penn College’s 22 Class of 2020 physician assistant graduates passed the exam on their first attempt; all 22 ultimately passed.

“I am extremely proud of our graduates and the program faculty and staff who helped get them there,” said Joshua A. Bower, director of Penn College’s physician assistant program. “Our pass rate matching the national average demonstrates that students in our program are receiving the same great, or better, quality education here at Penn College as other students receive from much larger institutions. We take our role seriously and consider it is an honor to play a part in shaping the next generation of health care providers.”

After passing the certifying exam, PAs are issued NCCPA certification and can use the PA-C designation.

PAs practice in every medical and surgical specialty and setting. They practice medicine with physicians and other health care professionals, conducting physicals, assisting in surgery, diagnosing and treating illnesses and ordering and interpreting tests. By extending the reach of doctors, certified PAs make health care more affordable and accessible.

Penn College offers a combined Bachelor/Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies, which can be completed in five years, including two summer sessions.

The program maintains “accreditation-continued” status with the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, with the approximate date for the next validation review in September 2027. The program has been accredited since 1996.

