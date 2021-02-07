Mansfield, Pa. – On January 29, nine students graduated from Mansfield University's nationally certified Emergency Medical Technician training course, including six recent graduates of the Mansfield Police Academy. In rural areas, police officers are often the first to respond to medical emergencies, making this cross-training crucial.

The Emergency Medical Technician course prepares students to provide pre-hospital assessment and care for patients of all ages with a variety of medical conditions and traumatic injuries. Areas of study include an introduction to emergency medical services systems, roles and responsibilities of EMTs, anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, medical emergencies, traumatic injuries, special considerations for working in the prehospital setting, and providing patient transportation.

The 2021 graduating class included:

Amanda Barnes (Howard, Pa.)

Mike Bergstrom (Mansfield, Pa.)

Lauren Lucas (Lock Haven, Pa.)

Sam Pollock (Wrightsville, Pa.)

Melisa McMichael (Mansfield, Pa.)

Justin Slomain (Mansfield, Pa.)

Leo Tsosie (Nauvoo, Pa.)

Chris Willammee (Lawrenceville, Pa.)

Brian Yoas (South Williamsport, Pa.)

The class demonstrates the continuing effort of the Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI) to provide trained and capable professionals to serve the community.