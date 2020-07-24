Williamsport, Pa. -- Three business partners have donated a corporate aircraft, the CL-600 Challenger, to the Pennsylvania College of Technology for use in the college's aviation maintenance program.

The CL-600 Challenger is an executive class, multi-engine, turbofan-powered jet aircraft manufactured from 1978-83 in Canada by Canadair Ltd. With a typical passenger seating capacity of nine to 12, the CL-600 Challenger was designed and built as the company’s initial entry into the growing large-size business jet marketplace.

During its six years of production, 85 CL-600 Challenger aircraft were built and delivered to customers worldwide. The CL-600 Challenger design has since evolved to larger aircraft and is the foundation of Canadair’s Regional Jet (CRJ), which is now owned by Bombardier.

The Bombardier, formerly Canadair CL-600 Challenger jet is valued at nearly $825,000 but is being donated at no cost by Ira M. Lubert, Anthony F. Misitano, and Judith M. von Seldeneck.

Lubert is chairman and co-founder of Independence Capital Partners and Lubert Adler Partners LP, a family of private equity and real estate funds. He also serves on the Penn State Board of Trustees.

Misitano is principal, president and chief executive officer of Post Acute Medical LLC, a system of specialty hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient clinics and surgical hospitals in 13 states with corporate offices in Enola. He has also served on the Penn State Altoona Advisory Board.

Von Seldeneck, a four-decade pioneer of the executive search industry, is the founder and chair of Diversified Search, a senior-level executive talent search firm headquartered in Philadelphia.

“The donation of this long-range business jet aircraft is a boon to our aviation maintenance program, its students and faculty,” said Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour. “We are most grateful for this instructional resource that will offer state-of-the-art, hands-on learning opportunities to our students for many years to come.”

“We are so grateful to Mr. Lubert, Mr. Misitano and Ms. von Seldeneck for their incredible generosity,” said Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations. “Their significant donation creates immediate impact for the long-term, enhanced instruction of our students.”

Brett A. Reasner, assistant dean of transportation technologies, said the aircraft will provide a significant instructional benefit to Penn College’s aviation students.

“This special aircraft will serve as a superb educational resource for students in our aviation programs within the School of Engineering Technologies,” Reasner said.

“The complex flight controls, hydraulics, electrical, Wi-Fi and other systems will enable hands-on learning in areas that could only be simulated in some cases. As a result of this generous donation, current and next generations of students will be better prepared for productive careers in the aviation industry.”