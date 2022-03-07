Williamsport, Pa. — Four of the five Williamsport Area School District Odyssey of the Mind teams that competed at the Regional Tournament on March 5 at Pennsylvania College of Technology are headed to the State Finals.

This year’s contending teams from WASD were represented by Cochran Primary School, Curtin Intermediate, and Lycoming Valley Intermediate schools.

Two teams are advancing to the State Finals with first-place finishes:

Cochran Primary: First Place, Division I, “Life is a Circus!”, coached by Amy Harpster and Kelly Campbell. Team members: McKay Campbell, Alexander Frank, Quinn Hamilton, Haddie Harpster, Addyson Harrison, and Nate McClelland.

Curtin Intermediate: First Place, Division II, “Life is a Circus!”, coached by April Frank and Melanie Vail. Team members: Emily Frank, Cooper Gutberlet, Brayden Harpster, Taylor Rockey, Mason Robinson, and Alex Vail.

Two teams are advancing to the State Finals with second-place finishes. Those are:

Curtin Intermediate: Second Place, Division II, “(Name Here): The Musical Production” coached by Spring Moore and Kendra Thomas. Team members: Lynnae Campbell, Ava Carter, Cooper Gutberlet, Lily Hamilton, Asher McClelland, and Daniel Turner.

Curtin Intermediate: Second Place, Division I, “(Name Here): The Musical Production” coached by Clara Sponhouse. Team members: Elliot Derr, Piper Fox, Bryce Kelley, Chase Kelley, Gracelyn Raker, Caroline Ritter, and Violet Sponhouse.

While not advancing, the Lycoming Valley Intermediate School team earned sixth place in the Division II category for “Life is a Circus.” Those team members, coached by Erica Thetford, are: Deegan Bragg, Isaac Brainard, Malania Comfort, Michael Hudock, Zoe Moses-O’Neal, Lincoln Paulhamus.

Additionally, district OM coordinator and Williamsport Area High School English teacher Spring Moore was recognized with the Allen Horn Spirit Award for her service to the program.

“To be recognized for my dedication to the program that has given me so much is truly humbling,” Moore said. “Coaching and coordinating in this district, as well as helping to promote OM in our region and state, is one of my greatest joys. In a year and time when enrollment in is down, to see our district continue to be strongly represented and so successful is a testament to teamwork and creativity. From veteran teams to first-year participants, these kids make our district proud.”

The state tournament is scheduled for April 2 at Lock Haven University.

OM teams from WASD have been successful at the programs regional and state levels, having earned coveted spots at the World Final competitions for the last seven consecutive years.

Last spring, two of Curtin teams placed were among the top 10 in the world.

Odyssey of the Mind is a competition that blends creativity, engineering, and teamwork. It is 100 percent student-directed, with adult coaches acting as guides. For more information, or to review synopses of this year’s program problems, visit www.odysseyofthemind.org



