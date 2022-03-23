Kate Warne The Musical Production, Division I, Loyalsock Schik Elementary.jpg

Kate Warne The Musical Production, Division I, Loyalsock Schick Elementary, Chloe Lewis, Scarlett Roma, Rani Shanaya, Violet Trapkus, Beatrix Way and Sloane Mazzullo

Loyalsock Twp., Pa. -- Four of the Loyalsock Township School District Odyssey of the Mind teams have moved onto the state finals at Lock Haven University.

This year’s teams from LTSD that advanced to the finals are from Schick Elementary and Loyalsock High School.

Three team will move on with first place finishes:

Escape vroOM Division 1 Loyalsock Schick Elementary (2).jpg

Escape vroOM, Division I, Schick Elementary

Schick Elementary: First Place, Division I, “Escape VroOm”, coached by Qasim Mahmood and Laura Sands. Team members: Ismaeel Bin-Qasim Ibraheem Bin-Qasim, Aiden Flynn, Jude McHenry, Jane Sands and Serenity Springman.

Schick Elementary: First Place, division I, “Kate Warne: The Musical Production”, coached by PJ Roma. Team members: Chloe Lewis, Scarlett Roma, Rani Shanaya, Violet Trapkus, Beatrix Way and Sloane Mazzullo.

Escape vroOM Division 3 Loyalsock High School.jpg

Escape vroOM, Division III, Loyalsock High School

Loyalsock High School: First Place, Division III, “Escape VroOm”, coached by Sarina Skellenger and Mukti Patel. Team members: Ezra Black Julia Ellis, Dakota Fluck, Preston Heiser, Maria Pardoe, Aadi Patel, Fin Stetts.

One team also moves on to the finals with a second-place finish:

Life is a Circus! Division 1 Loyalsock Schick Elementary (2).jpg

Life is a Circus!, Division I, Schick Elementary

Schick Elementary: Second Place, Division I, “Life is a Circus!”, coached by Chwan Gehr, Aneela Safder and KAmna Kanesh. Team members: Manahil Fatima, Camille Gehr, Ritika Lohano, Shree Patel, Liam Raifsnider, Holly Raifsnider and Muhammad Haziq.

To get to the finals, Loyalsock schools had to compete with schools across Lycoming, Tioga, Sullivan, Columbia, Union Montour, Snyder, and Northumberland counties.

The finals will take place on April 2.


