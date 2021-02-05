Lewisburg, Pa. – Bucknell University's spring semester started this Monday, Feb. 1. After only four days, the university announced it is temporarily switching all classes to remote learning after a "rise in COVID-19 cases."

There are currently 32 active positive cases among students and 6 active cases among faculty and staff, according to the University's COVID-19 Dashboard. Currently, 52% of the University's isolation housing is in-use.

All courses will be remote from Feb. 5 until Feb. 12 and all athletics and in-person student activities have also been temporarily stopped. Buildings, including the library and faculty offices, will remain open during this time.

The University delayed the start of the Spring Semester to Feb. 1, a two-week delay from its normal start date. The decision was an effort to follow Department of Health (DOH) recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Instead of delaying the start of their Spring semesters, Pennsylvania State University (PSU) and Susquehanna University opted to make the first two weeks of the semester fully remote as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Nearly 3,500 Bucknell students chose to study in-person and return to campus for spring semester. Just 240 students opted for the option of remote instruction, according to the University, which is much lower than the 350 students who opted for remote instruction in the fall.