Washington, D.C. – The bipartisan Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II) passed by Congress in December, 2020 will provide over $2 billion in federal COVID relief to Pennsylvania's K-12 schools, with nearly $29 million going to school districts in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Union Counties.
“Schools need budget stability as they weather the pandemic and work to provide a quality education in safe and healthy learning environments,” Senator Gene Yaw commented on the legislation. “This relief funding will help bridge the financial gaps already widened by COVID-19.”
The funds will be used for food programs, technological improvements, and other educational services.
Recipients include:
- Athens Area School District: $1,051,100
- Canton Area School District: $1,258,598
- East Lycoming School District: $1,140,294
- Jersey Shore Area School District: $1,871,138
- Lewisburg Area School District: $1,036,899
- Loyalsock Township School District: $945,113
- Mifflinburg Area School District: $1,971,023
- Montgomery Area School District: $1,188,107
- Montoursville Area School District: $1,057,830
- Muncy School District: $872,147
- Northeast Bradford School District: $937,387
- Sayre Area School District: $1,697,050
- South Williamsport Area School District: $1,278,274
- Southern Tioga School District: $2,432,725
- Sullivan County School District: $523,608
- Towanda Area School District: $1,591,088
- Troy Area School District: $1,373,748
- Warrior Run School District: $1,749,015
- Williamsport Area School District: $8,949,801
- Wyalusing Area School District: $1,161,368
A complete list of ESSER II fund allocations is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website. Funds must be used by September of 2023. School districts and charter schools must apply to obtain their allocated funds; application instructions will be posted on the Department of Education website.