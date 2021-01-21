Washington, D.C. – The bipartisan Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II) passed by Congress in December, 2020 will provide over $2 billion in federal COVID relief to Pennsylvania's K-12 schools, with nearly $29 million going to school districts in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Union Counties.

“Schools need budget stability as they weather the pandemic and work to provide a quality education in safe and healthy learning environments,” Senator Gene Yaw commented on the legislation. “This relief funding will help bridge the financial gaps already widened by COVID-19.”

The funds will be used for food programs, technological improvements, and other educational services.

Recipients include:

Athens Area School District: $1,051,100

Canton Area School District: $1,258,598

East Lycoming School District: $1,140,294

Jersey Shore Area School District: $1,871,138

Lewisburg Area School District: $1,036,899

Loyalsock Township School District: $945,113

Mifflinburg Area School District: $1,971,023

Montgomery Area School District: $1,188,107

Montoursville Area School District: $1,057,830

Muncy School District: $872,147

Northeast Bradford School District: $937,387

Sayre Area School District: $1,697,050

South Williamsport Area School District: $1,278,274

Southern Tioga School District: $2,432,725

Sullivan County School District: $523,608

Towanda Area School District: $1,591,088

Troy Area School District: $1,373,748

Warrior Run School District: $1,749,015

Williamsport Area School District: $8,949,801

Wyalusing Area School District: $1,161,368

A complete list of ESSER II fund allocations is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website. Funds must be used by September of 2023. School districts and charter schools must apply to obtain their allocated funds; application instructions will be posted on the Department of Education website.