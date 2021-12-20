Lock Haven -- 14 years ago, Lock Haven University received a donation of 22 Steinway pianos from a 1996 alumna and vice chair of Trustees.

The donation from Margery Dosey, and her late husband Dr. Seymour Krevsky, led the school to the designation "All-Steinway School."

LHU, with Dosey's blessing, plans to transfer 11 of the Steinway pianos to locations where they will be played and enjoyed for years to come.

Embracing the integration of LHU with Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities, as well as building on the established relationships with area school districts, four pianos each will go to Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities; one will go to Keystone Central and another to Williamsport Area School Districts. One piano will be donated to Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte.

Following the transfers, a small concert event is being planned at each location in late February in which LHU professor David Curtin will perform with the pianos. Curtin, now in his 18th year teaching at LHU, holds the designation of a Steinway Artist. He was given the designation in May 2009 by Ron Losby, then CEO of Steinway Inc., during the 2009 commencement ceremony at LHU, at which Losby was the speaker.

Curtin said he agreed to perform at each donation location as a way to honor Dosey. "She is a longtime champion of the arts and culture - not just music - at Lock Haven," he said. "Her generosity and public-spiritedness continue to enrich our community and I feel that this is well worth commemorating and celebrating."

The performances are scheduled as follows:

Faith United Methodist Church - 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20

Keystone Central School District - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22

Bloomsburg University - Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 23

Mansfield University - Noon on Thursday, Feb. 24

Williamsport Area School District - TBD

Reception at Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center, LHU - TBD

The transfers, concerts and a reception at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center are in the planning phases and more information will be available prior to the events.

"I am so pleased that Lock Haven University has found a way to make sure these magnificent instruments are able to be relocated to their new homes so music majors and music lovers alike will be able to play and enjoy them as they are intended," Dosey said. "This is what integration looks like. The giving of one to another. And also to foster young musicians' love and passion for the arts by giving them the opportunity to have access to one of these pianos at their school or church fills me with joy."

Dosey also has an endowed fine arts scholarship, The Margery Brown Dosey Scholarship for the Arts, which is awarded each year to an art major at LHU. Following the integration of LHU, BU and MU, Dosey plans to open the scholarship up to a student at any one of the three campuses.



