Harrisburg, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf and Director of Testing and Contact Tracing Michael Huff announced the extension of the Department of Health’s contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) to provide COVID-19 testing in five regions across Pennsylvania.

Beginning today, drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held to contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the following counties:

Bedford;

Mifflin;

Tioga;

Northampton.

Testing will be available daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM starting Wednesday, December 2 through Sunday, December 6.

“Every day COVID continues to spread in the commonwealth, every day our numbers continue to rise, and that puts our health care system and our health care workers at greater risk,” Gov. Wolf said. “To help stop the spread, we are announcing a new testing strategy in the commonwealth, one that will help improve access to testing for Pennsylvanians in every region of the state.”

Over the next 12 weeks, five strike teams will provide regional testing for 61 counties. The six counties not receiving testing from AMI have county health departments providing other means of COVID-19 testing.

“We have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Michael Huff said. “AMI has been a significant partner to the Department of Health by providing pop-up testing in counties with a high positivity-rate and other factors contributing to outbreaks of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

“These testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The initial contract with AMI had two strike teams to provide testing in two different counties simultaneously. AMI deployed to:

Centre county, testing 2,492 patients total;

Columbia county, testing 1,068 patients total;

Indiana county, testing 566 patients total;

Berks county, testing 3,354 patients total;

Northumberland county, testing 639 patients total;

Lebanon county, testing 908 patients total;

Huntingdon county, testing 1,396 patients total;

Westmoreland county, testing 916 patients total;

Blair county, testing 3,820 patients total;

Bradford county, testing 1,513 patients total; and

Lackawanna county, testing 1,856 patients total.

The department decided to deploy testing based on the total number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people in a county in the past 14 days as well as where outbreaks were happening, county population, and other metrics. The initial AMI testing contract and the extension were funded by the ELC Enhancing Detection grant.

The Department of Health believes that increased testing will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the counties in moving forward. Counties of concern, identified as those with percent positives above 5 percent, can be found on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. Each county is being monitored as the state continues to examine all available data.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.