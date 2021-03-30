The Wolf Administration discussed an amended order signed by Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, indicating that certain vaccine providers must work with local Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations (MA MCOs) to schedule vaccination appointments for adults eligible in Phase 1A of the state's vaccination plan.

"We continue to hear from seniors and those with certain medical conditions who are eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1A that they are still struggling to sign up to get vaccinated," Acting Sec. Beam said. "Our trusted providers and the state's 52 Area Agencies on Aging and Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations, are doing a tremendous job partnering with providers to fix that problem and ultimately get our Phase 1A eligible Pennsylvanians vaccinated in short order so that we can continue on the path of making vaccine available for all Pennsylvanians."

There are approximately two million Pennsylvanians 65 and older within the Department of Health's vaccine distribution jurisdiction. According to the data reported to the department as of March 19, there have been 1,314,782 residents 65 and older who have received the vaccine at this time. A breakdown of that is available below. Of the 2,699,008 total persons who have received vaccine as of March 19, those 65 and older represent nearly 48 percent of Pennsylvania's vaccine administration.