Altoona, PA – Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Dennis Davin joined Stephen McKnight, President and CEO of The Altoona Blair County Development Corporation (ABCD), Altoona Mayor Matthew Pacifico, Blair County Commissioner Bruce Erb, and the owners of Mama Randazzo's Pizzeria & Restaurant to highlight the assistance available through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).

"The COVID-19 pandemic placed so many of our favorite restaurants in peril. These are places like Mama Randazzo's Pizzeria, where friends and families have gathered for years to catch up with one another or celebrate special occasions," said Sec. Davin. "The support provided to them through the CHIRP program will help them on their way to recovery and will ensure that patrons in communities across the commonwealth can enjoy their favorite eateries for years to come."

Last year, Governor Tom Wolf secured $145 million in funding support businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the commonwealth has worked with counties and economic development partners to quickly send assistance to the hospitality industry.

State funding has already been provided to all 67 counties.