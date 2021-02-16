Danville, Pa. – Due to the severe winter weather that has impacted much of the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has notified several states, including Pennsylvania, that expected COVID vaccine shipments for this week will be delayed.

Due to these delays, Geisinger will be making adjustments to some first-dose vaccine appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and second-dose appointments on Friday, Feb. 19.

All first-dose vaccine appointments on Wednesday at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville) and Geisinger CenterPoint (Jenkins Township) Vaccine Centers will need to be rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 28.

All second-dose vaccine appointments on Friday at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville) and Geisinger CenterPoint (Jenkins Township) Vaccine Centers will need to be rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 21.

Additional adjustments may occur as needed based on supplies and weather. Geisinger is reaching out to those individuals whose vaccine appointments need to be rescheduled to provide a new appointment date and time.

Appointments on Wednesday at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center are not impacted at this time and remain as scheduled.