Williamsport, Pa. – The annual Winter tradition that is the Williamsport Crosscutters Hot Stove Banquet has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Obviously, we are disappointed in not being able to hold this signature event next month due to health and safety precautions,” said Cutters Vice President General Manager Doug Estes. “We look forward to bringing this popular event back in January of 2022 bigger and better than ever.”

Last January’s event raised over $6,700 for the West End Christian Community Center of Williamsport with featured guests including ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian, Philadelphia Phillies legend Greg Luzinski and 1992 World Series MVP Pat Borders.

The team recently announced that it will be a founding member of the new MLB Draft League starting in 2021. The six-team league, under the auspices of Major League Baseball, will feature the top draft-eligible players from across the county and is scheduled to begin play in late-May.