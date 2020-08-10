Williamsport, Pa. – Fire Chief Mark Killian of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire released information today about the department's COVID-19 response and protocols.

When the pandemic was recognized in March, Chief Killian said the WFB implemented immediate changes as it recognized the potential for serious health concerns outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"Last week, all Bureau of Fire members were tested for COVID-19," Chief Killian said in a news release. "As of today, 27 members have tested negative for the virus and six have tested positive."

According to the Bureau, no members who have tested positive are currently working. Those individuals are following guidance from the department medical director and the Pennsylvania Department of Health on return to work procedures for healthcare personnel.

The Bureau of Fire’s current practices for on-duty personnel have been in place since March, said the Chief, and are in accordance with the CDC guidelines, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the department's Medical Director.

Specifically, according to the release, those practices include:

(1) Masks will be used both in the fire station and when in public places where social distancing is not maintainable.

(2) In-station procedures have been modified to include mask use, sanitation procedures, and avoidance of co-mingling of personnel between shifts.

(3) Understanding of the definition of a “high-risk contact.” Currently, the Pennsylvania Department of Health considers contact with a positive case within 6 ft. and 10 or more minutes as a “high risk contact.”

(4) Certain symptoms (i.e. cough, sore throat, etc.) are defined and considered as possible airborne issues.

(5) Responses to medical calls are to be completed using the correct personal protective equipment as determined by the CDC guidelines. Modifications have been made regarding the number of personnel and the distancing from the patient. There will be no reduction in medical care. Citizens can expect to be provided the proper level of medical care.

(6) When required, a predetermined decontamination location and process has been established for any county emergency service personnel.

(7) In the event of a high-risk contact leading to a potential exposure, a process has been implemented to address the exposure and, if required, quarantine guidelines will be followed.

(8) The fire station is currently closed to all visitors. For employees and any approved visitors, wellness checks are performed including the taking of temperatures and assessment of any symptoms.

(9) All employees have been tested and will be re-tested if required. Any employee returning to work will have to meet the criteria determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Bureau of Fire Medical Director.

"The Williamsport Bureau of Fire is, and has always been, committed to providing a high level of service to those that live, work, and travel through our city," said Chief Killian. "Our level of service has not decreased at any point through the pandemic, and we are dealing with the current situation as aggressively as possible to ensure that level of service continues."