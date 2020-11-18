Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport Area School District announced the high school would be switching to remote learning after "multiple COVID-19 cases over the past several days and and two new positive cases today."

At this point only Williamsport Area High School will be switching to remote learning. The high school will be remote tomorrow, Nov. 19 and Friday Nov. 20 and all extracurricular activities will not take place on those days.

The school's decision comes as cases continue to climb in Williamsport and places across the state. Lycoming county had 61 new confirmed cases today, according to the Department of Health.

The high school is expected to reopen for in person instruction the Monday after Thanksgiving Break, on Dec. 1, according to the school's announcement.