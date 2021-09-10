According to the LA Times, the Los Angeles Unified School District voted to require all students 12 years of age or older, to be fully vaccinated to attend public school. The action was made in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases found in children.

Locally, the discussion continues over whether or not the Department of Health's mandate on masks will hold up despite growing calls to challenge the order.

Related reading: 'It's not about health, it's about control:' School mask mandate disputed

Statistics released by the American Academy of Pediatrics show that for the week of August 26 to September 2, more than 250,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported among children.

In an interview with CNN, LAUSD interim Superintendent Megan Reilly estimated that of the district’s 225,000 students 12 and older, roughly 80,000 are unvaccinated.

The requirement will not go into full affect until the January semester begins. The district will use the Fall semester to administer vaccines to the aforementioned 80,000 unvaccinated students.