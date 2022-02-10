Your pet may have COVID-19 without you realizing it. While most animals do not react severely to the virus, paying close attention can prevent your animal from suffering.

The likelihood of pets passing COVID-19 to humans is low, according to the CDC, but a human can pass COVID-19 to their pet. The CDC currently records at least 200 positive cases of COVID-19 in pets, but estimates that value is much higher.

Most pets contract COVID-19 through close contact with humans, according to the FDA. One Texas A&M Veterinary medicine study found that about 1 in 6 households with pets and at least one active COVID-19 infection passed the virus to their pets.

The majority of COVID-19 infected animals are not symptomatic, according to the FDA. Mild illness and full recovery is common, while severe illness is reportedly rare.

Despite lack of symptoms, animals can spread viruses to people or other animals through contact with their skin, fur or hair, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The CDC and the FDA recommend similar treatment methods for infected pets as for infected humans: Isolate your pet in a separate room; Wash hands after contact with a pet or its food.

The CDC recommends ending isolation once a pet has not shown symptoms for at least 72 hours without medical care.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 in pets include:

Fever

Coughing

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Lethargy (unusual lack of energy or sluggishness)

Sneezing

Runny nose

Eye discharge

Vomiting

Diarrhea

A full list of questions and answers on COVID-19 and pets can be found on the CDC and FDA websites.