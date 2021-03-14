Centre County, Pa. – Small businesses in Centre County with five or fewer employees including owners who have been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive up to $5,000 in grant funding to assist with economic recovery. This grant excludes businesses in State College and Bellefonte.

The Small Business Assistance Grant Program is funded with a $43,300 entitlement Community Development Block Grant from the CARES Act. Eligible businesses must be within the physical boundaries of Centre County and have documentation of negative impacts from COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The grants can be used to pay utility payments, rent/mortgage payments, payroll, inventory and supplies, and marketing/advertising costs as relief for the negative impacts COVID-19 has had on the business. Applicants are required to declare all other programs and awards they have received in response to the coronavirus to ensure there will be no duplication of benefits.

Applications can be found on the CBICC website.

Applications will be accepted from March 15 through March 24. Awards will be made between May 3 and May 5.

Vern Squier, president and CEO, Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County (CBICC), said the CBICC will provide oversight for application review and financial underwriting of the grant project, to Centre County businesses, as allocated by the Centre County commissioners.

“On behalf of the small businesses in Centre County, we want to thank the county commissioners for providing needed resources,” Squier said.

SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring grant compliance.

For more information, Centre County businesses may contact the CBICC at (814) 234-1829 or grants@cbicc.org.