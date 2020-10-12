Washington, D.C. – Following an earlier extension meant to help provide meals for children in need through December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has further extended waivers that make free meals more accessible.

“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.

“We are grateful for the heroic efforts by our school food service professionals who are consistently serving healthy meals to kids during these trying times, and we know they need maximum flexibility right now. I appreciate President Trump for his unwavering commitment to ensuring kids receive the food they need during this pandemic and for supporting USDA in continuing to provide these unprecedented flexibilities.”

The waivers allow curbside pick-up of meals instead of requiring designated dining areas and times, and allows parents to pick up meals for their children without the child being present.

Additionally, Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) are still operational despite the summer being over.

“These waiver extensions are great news for America’s students and the school nutrition professionals working so hard to support them throughout this pandemic," said School Nutrition Association President Reggie Ross, SNS.

“Families struggling to make ends meet can be assured that their students will have access to healthy school meals, whether they are learning at home or in school. School meal programs can remain focused on safely meeting nutritional needs of children in their communities without having to worry about burdensome regulations. The School Nutrition Association appreciates USDA’s ongoing efforts to address the many challenges our members have faced while working on the frontlines to feed hungry children.”

The December expiration for the waivers was based on available funding at the time. The new extension will last through June 30, 2021, unless another extension is announced.