Washington, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced an extension of the moratorium on foreclosures from properties financed by USDA Single-Family Housing Direct and Guaranteed loans. The extension lasts until July 31, 2021.

“The United States is recovering from a nationwide housing affordability crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. To support this recovery, USDA is taking this important action today to extend relief to the hundreds-of-thousands of individuals and families holding USDA Single-Family Housing loans,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson said.

“Actions like the one we’re announcing today are part of President Biden’s strategy to get Americans vaccinated and the economy back on track. Together, these coordinated actions will enable more homeowners with federally-backed mortgages to remain in their homes and build equity for years to come as we transition back to a functional housing market," Maxson added.

After July 31, the USDA says that it will continue supporting homeowners facing hardships due to the pandemic through loss mitigation options, keeping people from losing their homes.

Homeowners and renters can visit here for the most recent information on their relief options, protections, and key deadlines from USDA, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.