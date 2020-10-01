Muncy, Pa. – An outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the residents and staff at Muncy Place, a part of UPMC Senior Communities on Water St., Muncy, confirmed by spokesperson Tyler Wagner at UPMC.

"This is a sad time for our community. We have had two residents at Muncy Place, part of UPMC Senior Communities, die from COVID-19," said Bobbie Woolcock, regional director of nursing operations, UPMC Senior Communities in the Susquehanna Region. "Our thoughts and concerns are with the family members and loved ones at this time."

Nursing home and senior care facilities across the region continue to be vulnerable to the spread of the virus. "We have 20 Muncy Place residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Fifteen of these residents are currently asymptomatic," said Woolcock.

UPMC reported that these cases were detected through the health system's proactive universal testing program, which was implemented earlier in the COVID-19 crisis. Universal testing "has allowed us to take action quickly," according to Woolcock. "We also tested all employees who work at the facility and we have confirmed 14 employees have tested positive. Eleven are currently self-isolating appropriately while three have recovered and are safely back at work."

"We are all affected by this pandemic and we are working tirelessly to provide the best possible care," Woolcock said. "UPMC is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working with local public health authorities to identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19. This includes facility employees, residents and family members."

Protective measures continue in full force. Muncy Place has implemented infection control practices that inlude quarantining residents, providing the proper masks, protective clothing and equipment for their employees.

According to Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, UPMC in the Susquehanna region currently has six inpatients being treated for COVID-19. "None of them are in the ICU or on ventilators," he said.

In Northumberland County, Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township is currently mitigating an outbreak in their facility which has resulted in 16 deaths. The most recent update on their website reports a cumulative of 133 cases, 74 active, among residents and a total of 51 staff, 26 active.

The National Guard has been called in to help that facility manage the outbreak.

Related reading: 16 resident deaths reported at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Twp.

Meanwhile, the Lycoming County Commissioners moved to renew the county's disaster declaration for another 90-days, noting the recent rise in cases in the area. Penn College has reported a total of 57 of cases on campus, and even a Williamsport restaurant, The Brickyard, has chosen to close temporarily because of a staff member case, while they clean the restaurant and follow contact tracing protocols.

Related reading: Lycoming county renews disaster declaration due to rising COVID-19 cases

The disaster declaration permits the county to apply for emergency funding to combat and mediate COVID-19 for 90 days.

The Lycoming County commissioners addressed the rising cases in a Sept. 29 meeting. "One of the things that we don't want to do is become complacent because as these numbers grow and we become more normalized to the deaths and so forth it's very dangerous as a community," said Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabato.