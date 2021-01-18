UPMC is holding a free online event for the public to learn more and ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. EST on Jan. 21. Anyone can call in to the event at 855-962-0996.
Many people have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, including: Who is eligible to be vaccinated, and when? How do the vaccines differ? Do the vaccines have any side effects? When will life return to normal?
In this Tele-Town Hall, Donald M. Yealy, MD, senior medical director and chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, and Graham Snyder, MD, medical director, Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology, will share updates on the virus and vaccines as well as take questions.For more information:https://www.upmc.com/coronavirus/covid-vaccine