UPMC is holding a free online event for the public to learn more and ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. EST on Jan. 21. Anyone can call in to the event at 855-962-0996.

Many people have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, including: Who is eligible to be vaccinated, and when? How do the vaccines differ? Do the vaccines have any side effects? When will life return to normal?



