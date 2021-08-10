Pittsburgh, Pa. -- "We've always expected a virus that would change; in how easily it passes from person to person, in the severity illness it can cause, and potentially in making vaccines and treatments less effective," said UPMC's Graham Snyder, M.D., M.S., today.

Dr. Snyder, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, and associate professor in the University of Pittsburgh Division of Infectious Diseases, began UPMC Pittsburgh's 31st press conference on Tuesday to provide status, implications, and updates about COVID-19, first by acknowledging what experts say they already know about the virus, and ways to minimize exposure and infection.

"This is a particularly dangerous time since we are taking fewer precautions like masking and distancing than we ever have during the pandemic," Snyder said.

"Vaccination is safe and highly effective at preventing serious complications. Early diagnosis and contact tracing can slow the progression of the virus treatments and save lives," he continued.

At the peak of the pandemic in December, Snyder said UPMC had about 1,200 COVID-19 inpatients across the system. "We have about a tenth of that today," he said, crediting vaccination as the "cornerstone" to that acheivement.

Despite repeated statements on the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine, Snyder said the health system will not currently mandate vaccination of all staff. "Our approach at UPMC is to build trust among our healthcare workers. It's important to have some empathy about why people are not getting vaccinated.

"Our job," Snyder continued, "is to meet people where they are, build trust, educate people about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, dispel myths, make it available, and help people see from their own communities and hear from trusted people that vaccines are important."

However, Snyder added that although they are not mandating vaccines for healthcare workers now, he couldn't say that they wouldn't do so in the future.

Monoclonal antibodies

Treatment advancements have also made a difference in the reduced hospitalization and severity of illness.

Monoclonal antibodies, a treatment that, if given within 10 days of the onset of mild to moderate symptoms, decreases the likelihood of hospitalization and death by as much as 60%, and is effective against the Delta variant according to Erin McCreary, Pharm.D., director of stewardship innovation and infectious disease pharmacist at UPMC. McCreary is also a clinical assistant professor in the Pitt Division of Infectious Diseases.

At this point, McCreary said they are assuming that most patients have the Delta variant. "We do not routinely determine the virus type when a patient presents sick," she said because of the time constraint in testing for specific strains and the fact that treatment strategies don't change.

Symptoms of the Delta variant may be similar to traditional COVID-19 symptoms, but also are presenting with lesser severity. If you have a respiratory virus infection, whether it's a head cold, pneumonia-type infection, or a flu-like illness, you should get tested, Snyder advised. Even if you have mild symptoms, it's possible that they might progress to more severe symptoms.

"Monoclonal antibodies don't work if you don't get them," said Snyder. And you're not going to get them unless you get diagnosed with COVID-19. When you get tested, if you're positive, think about monoclonal antibody as a potential therapy. It's important to think about it early," Snyder said.