Renovo, Pa. - UPMC's mobile integrated health team has been busy lately, most recently traveling to Bucktail Medical Center to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for nursing home residents. UPMC provided 16 first doses to residents at the home and coordinated second dose appointments.

“We know that residents living in long term and supportive care settings are particularly vulnerable to this virus,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Lock Haven and UPMC Muncy. “We need to work together to ensure that vaccines are readily available and that individuals who are high risk are protected. By partnering with Bucktail Medical Center, our health care organizations are setting the example of how together we can fight the spread of the virus and work toward restoring our communities.”

“We had 14 residents who were unable to vaccinate until now because they received monoclonal antibody treatment in January,” said Tm Reeves, CEO, Bucktail Medical Center. “In addition to these residents, we also had two employees receive their first doses from UPMC. Being able to partner with UPMC helps us keep our residents protected; without their support it would have been difficult to find vaccines for these individuals.”

UPMC has shown a commitment to delivering COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible, mobilizing teams to travel to patients who may be unable to travel themselves. Vaccination is considered to be the key to ending the pandemic and returning to a semblance of normalcy.

As of April 13, all Pennsylvanians age 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment with UPMC, visit vaccine.upmc.com. If you have limited access to online services, or you need assistance scheduling your vaccine appointment over the phone, please call 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.